Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday intervened in the issue of Aneera Kabir, a transgender teacher, who had recently approached the state Legal Services Authority for a lawyer to apply for euthanasia as she was finding it difficult to get a job.

Sivankutty spoke to Kabir over phone and assured to resolve her problem at the earliest.

Kabir, who has two master degrees, M.Ed and SET, has been finding it difficult to find jobs in schools due to her gender.

She lost a temporary job as a teacher in a school at Palakkad after her gender was revealed.

Her plight came into light when she applied for assistance from the legal service authority for a lawyer to apply for euthanasia.

The Minister said he spoke to the education director of Palakkad district to ensure employment to Kabir.

