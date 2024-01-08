Latest News | Missing from Duty Points, 28 Traffic Police Personnel Shunted in Noida

Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) More than two dozen traffic police personnel were shunted from their posts after they were not found on their duty points during a surprise inspection by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Monday morning, officials said.

An explanation has also been sought from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, Assistant Commissioners Pawan Kumar and Rajeev Kumar Gupta who were not found in their areas by 10.24 am, the officials said.

"Today, a surprise inspection of the duty point of the traffic police was conducted by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh between 9.30 am and 11 am. During the inspection, traffic personnel deployed at Link Stadium Chowk, Rai Residency, Atta Chowk, Adobe Chowk, Sector 49, 100, 105 and 107 etc. were not found on duty," a police spokesperson said.

"The police commissioner took immediate cognizance and ordered that six sub-inspectors, 15 head constables and seven constables be sent to the police line with immediate effect due to their absence from duty and indiscipline," the spokesperson said.

A departmental inquiry against the policemen found absent from their duty points has been handed over to ACP Sudhir Kumar and after the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the police commissioner, the official added.

