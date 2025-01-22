Jaisalmer, Jan 22 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man who went missing from a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district was found on Wednesday, police said.

Yogesh Soni, a resident of Jodhpur, had come to Jaisalmer on January 19 to attend a wedding. He went missing from a hotel on Tuesday, Jaisalmer City SHO Prem Dan said.

His body was found in bushes in Gandhi Colony area today when passersby checked the area, he said.

There were no visible injury marks on the body, the SHO said, adding that the body has been kept at Jawahar Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

The police said that Yogesh is a divorcee and has a 10-year-old son.

