Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Mixed trends in demand were witnessed during the auction held on August 30 and 31, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday.

Orthodox leaf and Darjeeling leaf saw an upward trend in demand while CTC and Dust teas witnessed the opposite.

A total of 13,10,219 kg of orthodox tea was demanded at a reduced average price of Rs 316.38 per kg as compared to 12,05,934 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 336.63 a kg during the previous auction.

An uprise was in evidence also in the case of Darjeeling offerings. Altogether 43,927 kg of different qualities was claimed at a reduced average price of Rs 285.85 per kg against 42,382 kg sold for an average price of Rs 350.02 per kg during the previous session.

This was due to the massive purchase of Darjeeling leaf at a lower price level and the absence of exporters' enquiry, official data revealed.

On the other hand, CTC leaf and Dust teas marked a falling trend in demand during Sale-35.

A total of 17,28,727 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a slightly reduced average price of Rs 244.84 per kg as compared to 18,65,178 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 245.80 per kg.

Similarly, Dust teas also witnessed a downtrend in demand. Altogether 7,34,297 kg of different qualities was demanded at a slightly higher average price of Rs 245.75 per kg against 7,59,961 kg which was sold at an average price of Rs 245.12 per kg during Sale-34.

A total of 152 buyers purchased CTC leaf during Sale-35, whereas there were 153 buyers operated during the previous auction, the CTTA official said.

In the case of Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust teas, the number of buyers was 125, 67 and 65 respectively.

