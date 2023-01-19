Palghar, Jan 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday held a protest outside the Vasai Virar civic headquarters claiming its party flags were removed, while illegal banners and hoardings were left untouched.

Workers led by MNS Thane-Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav accused an assistant commissioner of ordering the removal of party flags in Vasai.

The official was on Thursday evening transferred from the particular ward to the civic headquarters, though the order issued by VVMC additional commissioner said the move was "due to an administrative emergency".

