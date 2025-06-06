Latest News | MoS Defence Sanjay Seth Visits MCEME

Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday visited Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad and discussed ways and means to develop indigenous anti-drone systems to prevent Kamikaze attacks.

Sanjay Seth was briefed by the Commandant Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, about the training activities at the institution, a defense release said here.

He interacted with the soldiers and visited the new Drone Training Lab "Drone Alaya" and discussed ways and means to develop indigenous anti-drone systems to prevent Kamikaze attacks, it said.

He witnessed the new projects of staff on radars in super high-altitude areas and appreciated the work of EME technicians in Operation Sindoor and MCEME's initiatives in promoting "atmanirbharta (self-reliance)" in defence technologies alongwith MSMEs and startups, the release said.

The Minister also planted a sapling on the premises of MCEME, it added.

