Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) The bodies of a woman and her two-year-old son were found in a farm pond in Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan on Saturday, with her family alleging that she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws for dowry, police said.

Officials said Priyanka (24) and her son Diwanshu were found dead in the pond near their house in Sardarpura Khurd village. The bodies have been sent for postmortem in a local hospital.

Meanwhile, her family members have alleged that she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws for dowry. She was married to Deepak five years ago, a police officer said.

They family further alleged that the two were killed and their bodies were thrown in the farm pond.

Police said that the matter was being investigated.

