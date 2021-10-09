Gwalior, Oct 9 (PTI) An Indian Air Force pilot was killed in a road accident in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Pilot Anuj Yadav's car rammed into a stationary truck at around 3am under Gola Ka Mandir police station limits, and he died some time after being rushed to a nearby hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadoria.

The body of the pilot, who was posted at Maharajpura Air Force Station, has been handed over to his family after post mortem, he said.

The truck has been seized and a case was registered with Gola Ka Mandir police station, he added.

