Mangaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Monday denied reports in a section of the media that oil belonging to the company is being stolen from its pipeline.

In a release here, Rudolph V J Noronha, general manager, corporate communications, clarified that there has not been any theft of any petroleum product from MRPLs pipelines in recent times.

He said MRPL sells its petroleum products to various Oil Marketing Companies and sometimes these are transported by other entities who do the business from suppliers like MRPL or any other party and supply to the buyers intended destination through pipelines.

MRPL does not own any intra-district pipeline for supplying its petroleum products, he said.

MRPL requested media houses not to mention its name without verifying facts to avoid spreading of misinformation and causing unnecessary confusion among the general public, the statement said.

