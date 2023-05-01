Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a shop in Mohammad Ali Road area of south Mumbai on Monday evening, though no one was hurt, an official said.

The fire, which took place in a shop located opposite Suleman Usman Bakery at 6pm, was doused thirty minutes later with the help of a fire engine and water tanker, the official said.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being probed by a team comprising civic and BEST officials, he added.

