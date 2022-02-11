New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Diagnostics solutions provider Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it has made a foray into the vaccine and therapeutics segment with its tie-up with Shilpa Biologicals, a unit of Shilpa Medicare.

Starting with the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing opportunity, the parties plan to strengthen the relationship by expanding the product portfolio in various other areas including various biosimilars, other vaccines and diagnostics, the company said in a statement.

The firm will leverage the technical expertise of Shilpa Biologicals in the development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals through its world-class facility at Dharwad, it added.

"Our strategy to offer value-driven innovation helped us disrupt the diagnostics market in India. We have proudly served millions of people across the globe with our diagnostics and we believe we can drive similar milestones in the vaccine and therapeutics space," Mylab Corporate Strategy Director Sujit Jain noted.

Shilpa Biologicals Managing Director Vinay Konaje said the company has deep expertise in R&D (research and development)-driven manufacturing of complex vaccines and biologicals at a scale that can serve the world.

"Our partnership with Mylab will help us unlock significant value in the newer market segments of preventive healthcare. Together, we aim to create products that can serve global markets and establish market leadership," he added. MSS hrs

