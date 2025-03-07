Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved Rs 109.3 crore for 10 rural road projects in six districts of Himachal Pradesh under RIDF XXX, state Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday.

RIDF XXX refers to the 30th tranche of rural infrastructure development fund that provides funding for rural infrastructure like agriculture, healthcare and connectivity.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

The Project Internal Approval Committee of NABARD sanctioned the amount during its 141st meeting.

In a statement issued here, Singh said these projects would significantly boost the rural economy by ensuring improved transportation facilities and connectivity to benefit people in the state.

Also Read | What Is APAAR ID for Students? From How To Register and Download APAAR ID Card to Its Features and Benefits, Here's All You Need To Know.

The PWD Minister said the present state government is committed to delivering progressive governance and ensuring the holistic development of the state.

The state government has been making persistent efforts to enhance infrastructure and promote rural prosperity by actively representing the developmental needs of the state at the central level.

He further said the approved projects include the upgradation of key roads, including Junalla-Karloti-Chhat-Berthin road, Tikkar Manoh via Jakhyol-Ramehra-Sulkhan-Dhirwin road and Rohru-Chirgaon-Dodrakawar road.

Additionally, link roads connecting Pirsaluhi (Kangra) to Kitpal (Hamirpur), Puyad to Tikkari via Dharli, and roads from Thathar Tripal to Mehwa Panchayat, along with Saheed Tej Singh Smarak Jatta-Ra-Nallah to Kukrigalu via Harijan Basti Saloun, Katloun & Chhamyar, will be upgraded, the statement said.

A key project also includes the construction of a 35-metre span bridge connecting Nehwat, Nayaser, Ghaini, and Devidhar. Furthermore, a road with culverts and metalling/tarring from Kanshiwala to Biroja Factory via Jable Ka Bag, Kanol Lag, and Batuni Morch has been sanctioned.

He directed officials of PWD to initiate work within a month after completing all necessary formalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)