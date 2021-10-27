New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The work on the Rs 2,117-crore Nag River revitalisation project in Nagpur will start soon, with the finance ministry's expenditure finance committee giving its approval, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The project was conceptualised by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

According to the statement, Gadkari said that following the Cabinet's approval, work worth Rs 2,117 crore will now actually begin.

The minister said eight years have been fixed for this work. HRS hrs

