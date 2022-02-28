Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) IT service management company Nagarro on Monday said it is planning to add 4,500 people to its workforce globally in the coming months, which will also include freshers.

In a statement, the company announced that the size of its workforce has crossed the 15,000 mark.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

"From 8,700 at the end of 2020 to 15,000 Nagarrians 14 months later - this shows how the global demand for digital engineering has translated into intense growth for Nagarro.

"Some of this growth has come through acquisitions but we have also hired in record numbers, especially in India," Nagarro CEO Manas Fuloria said.

Also Read | JioGames Collaborates With OnePlus To Bring Its Games Library to OnePlus Smart TVs.

He said the hiring spree of the company continues, even as finding great talent continues to be challenging.

"We plan to expand our global workforce by 4,500 in the coming months. We are confident that Nagarro's global nature as a Germany-listed company, the high quality of our technology work, the learning opportunities here and our great workplace culture will help us make our hiring numbers,” he added.

Nagarro had recently announced the opening of four new offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Patna, increasing its presence to 14 cities in India.

While the company has a permanent work from anywhere policy, it continues to provide the opportunity to staffers to work from their hometowns.

Nagarro now has a presence in 28 countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)