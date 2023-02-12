Nagpur, February 12: A foetus was found in a bin in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, a police official said. Maharashtra: Women Self-Help Groups to Chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Front of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Nagpur Office Tomorrow.

It was found in Bhande Plot area at 9am, the Sakkardara police station official said.

A case under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified person for secretly burying or disposing of dead body of child, he added.

