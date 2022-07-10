Nagpur, Jul 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested from Betul in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the murder of a teen girl, whose body was found in Nagpur's Katol area on July 4, a police official said on Sunday.

One of the accused was in a relationship with the 19-year-old girl and was allegedly being blackmailed by her, the official said.

"After the identity of the girl was established, a probe zeroed in on Punit Soni (28). who owns a jewellery shop, and a juvenile. The victim used to work in Soni's shop and the latter, who was married, began a relationship with her," he said.

"The girl was allegedly blackmailing Soni so he and the juvenile, who too is part of his shop, killed her. The duo called her on the pretext of buying a phone, strangled her at Chargaon and dumped her body near a bricks factory," the official added.

The accused will be produced in court on Monday, the official said.

