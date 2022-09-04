Nagpur, September 4: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to capture a mobile phone video of woman taking bath, a Nagpur police official said on Monday.

The accused was caught after the woman, who saw someone holding a mobile phone at her bathroom ventilator, alerted her mother-in-law, the MIDC police station official said. Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Filming a Video of Female Commuter in Andheri Railway Station.

Nikhil Aade was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, the official said.

