Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly kidnapping a man from a spot close to a police station over a monetary dispute, an official said on Monday.

The victim Harshal Ingle had borrowed Rs 15,000 from one of the accused but had failed to repay the amount, he said.

Also Read | US Masters T10: New York Warriors Acquired by Indian Origin Entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh.

"On Sunday, when Ingle and a friend were leaving a beer bar near Sakkardara police station, the accused took him to a spot in Sitabuldi and sought a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his kin," he said.

"Ingle managed to escape and alerted Sitabuldi police. The case was transferred to Sakkardara police station as the kidnapping took place in its jurisdiction. Three accused were held by the Crime Branch within 12 hours of the incident. One person is at large," he said. PTI COR

Also Read | Saira Banu Shares Captivating Glimpse of Dilip Kumar’s Most Enthralling Performance (View Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)