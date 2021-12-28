Nagpur, Dec 28 (PTI) A youth was killed allegedly by six friends during a drunken brawl in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night and the deceased was identified as Dheeraj Makode. Inspector Baliram Pardeshi of Hingna police station said.

