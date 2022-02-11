Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his friend after a quarrel and then dumped his corpse in a drain in Mauda area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

Vishal Narnawre and Nitin Rajpande, security guards with a packaged food firm, had a fight on February 7, he said.

"Narnawre hit Rajpande with a rod, leaving him dead on the spot. He then packed the corpse in a sack and threw it in a drain. Narnawre surrendered on February 10," he added.

