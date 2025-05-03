Nangal, May 3 (PTI) Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said Nangal in Rupnagar district will be developed as a world-class tourist destination.

After the inauguration of a flyover, he said that Nangal's development has gained momentum.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The flyover that once was a longstanding problem is now fully operational, boosting business and easing commutes for citizens, he said.

Highlighting reforms undertaken in the education sector, the minister said the state government has ensured quality education and modern facilities in government schools.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

Bains said the upcoming 'Kadamba Tourist Complex' is set to boost tourism and create new job opportunities for the locals.

With tenders being in process, construction work will start soon, he said, adding that the ambitious project will give Nangal a fresh identity on the tourism map.

Bains further said plans are underway to develop a scenic river view along the Sutlej River, featuring greenery and modern lighting.

Additionally, a 'Glass Bridge' near Sutlej Park is also in the pipeline.

Tenders have been invited for the projects and construction is expected to start soon. These projects will enhance Nangal's appeal and attract more visitors, he said.

The minister further informed that an ultra-modern indoor swimming pool is being constructed at the School of Eminence here and it will hone the local sports talent and put Nangal on the sports map.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)