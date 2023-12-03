Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) Nanosponge technology has great potential in the field of building construction, renowned professor of Industrial Chemistry at the University of Turin, Francesco Trotta has said.

Trotta, known as the 'Godfather of nanosponge', met with the officials of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (Kesnik) last week and held discussions with them on improving the quality of building construction among other matters.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

The professor also praised the "commendable" activities of Kesnik in the field of construction, a release issued by it said.

"Nanosponge technology has great potential in the field of building construction and the activities of the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra in the field of construction are commendable," he was quoted saying in a release.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

The professor also visited the AMAZE-28, Kerala's first 3D-printed building, a 380 sq ft, one-room summer house, at the Kesnik campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

Trotta, who is the president of the Italian Association for Chemistry and Technology of Cyclodextrins and vice-president of the European Cyclodextrin Society, attended the 'meet the luminaries' event organised by the Nirmithi Kendra and interacted with the staff.

Meanwhile, Nirmithi Kendra announced that it will soon join hands with the University of Turin to work together in various research areas including 3D printing technology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)