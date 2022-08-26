Nashik, Aug 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,234 on Friday after 49 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

So far, 4,72,051 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 32 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 279, he added.

