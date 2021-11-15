Nashik, Nov 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,11,619 with the detection of 54 cases on Monday, while one death took the toll to 8,692, an official said.

So far, 4,02,530 people have been discharged post recovery, including 56 on Monday, he said.

With 6,221 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,97,980, he added.

