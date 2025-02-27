New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) IT industry body nasscom has partnered with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) to foster innovation and intellectual property (IP) growth within Karnataka's tech sector.

KITS is the implementing agency for the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines the setting up of a joint commitment to strengthen Karnataka's position as a leading innovation hub, drive IP creation, and fuel economic growth through advanced technology development and commercialisation, according to a company statement.

It will focus on establishing and managing an IP enablement programme to boost innovation and patent filings in Karnataka through structured mentorship and support mechanisms.

Technical support through IP mentorship, awareness workshops and capacity-building initiatives across educational institutions will also be offered, the statement said.

"The Nasscom IP Enablement Program, a key component of this MoU, will provide structured mentorship and resources to Karnataka's IT industry, with a special focus on startups and SMEs, to strengthen their IP management and innovation capabilities. This initiative aims to accelerate patent filings and drive technological advancement across the state," it said.

