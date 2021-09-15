Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has adopted Dassault Systemes' Solution to design civil aircraft in the country, a release said on Wednesday.

The “Passenger Experience” industry solution experience helps in reducing engineering costs in cabin completion by up to 40 per cent through engineering, manufacturing and certification processes automation, the software firm said in the release.

"NAL has adopted the 'Passenger Experience' industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to design civil aircraft in India, specifically the Saras Mk-2 program," the company said.

Saras Mk-2 will be a 19-seater aircraft with features like high cruise speed, lower fuel consumption, short landing and take-off distances, low cabin noise, pressurized cabins and low acquisition and maintenance costs. It will be operable from high and hot airfields, and from semi-prepared airfields, according to the release.

NAL is also using DraftSight, a feature-rich 2D and 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) solution for 2D design standardization in the manufacturing of civil aircraft, it stated.

The solution also helps in increasing brand perception and reducing content creation by 40 per cent for all passenger touch points for sales and marketing, Dassault Systemes said.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform-based ‘Passenger Experience' solution has been deployed in designing the cabin and cockpit of the Saras Mk-2 program. Virtual twin-based insights offered by this solution helped us to configure the cabin for various use cases and scenarios,” said Jitendra J Jadhav, Director, NAL.

The DraftSight solution unifies essential 2D drafting, advanced 2D CAD or all-in-one 2D and 3D design with full 3D capabilities for modelling, prototyping, manufacturing and laser cutting, as per the release.

With the adoption of the “Passenger Experience” industry solution experience, and by replacing existing 2D CAD tools with DraftSight, NAL has expanded its usage of technology solutions from Dassault Systèmes.

It has been using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in its overall mission and mandate to develop aerospace technologies with strong science content, to design and build small and medium-sized civil aircraft, and to support the nation's regional connectivity plan such as UDAN, the company said.

“We have long been an integral part of the aerospace industry globally and we intend to replicate the success in India through the association with NAL and in the local development of civil aircraft,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

As systems in the aerospace and defense industry become more complex to design, build and deliver, OEMs and suppliers need to accelerate innovation, drive efficiencies and adopt collaborative platforms to allow for greater agility on production rate, he said.

“Dassault Systèmes is enabling companies in the sector by providing new ways to conceptualise, design, manufacture, test, certify and sustain new air and space vehicles,” Deepak NG said.

