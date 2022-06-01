New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Economic think-tank NCAER on Wednesday announced the appointment of former RBI Executive Director Mridul Saggar as the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF) Chair Professor.

The Chair has been established with the support of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Saggar will lead a group focused on research and policy outreach in the broad area of regulatory and public policies, including concerns about investor education and protection and financial sector reforms, the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said in a release.

A central banker for three decades, Saggar has extensive experience in various central banking functions. He was also one of the six members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

He holds a doctorate degree from Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, and has been a fellow at Princeton University, NJ, USA.

