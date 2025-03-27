New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A drugs manufacturing laboratory was unearthed following the seizure of about 47 kgs narcotics and arrest of two persons in Maharashtra, the NCB said on Thursday.

The federal anti-narcotics agency seized 46.8 kgs of mephedrone and arrested two persons from Bhandup area of Mumbai on March 22.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

One of the accused informed that the drug was manufactured at a secret lab located in the Mahad Industrial area of Raigad district, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The supplier of this drug has two cases registered against him by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He was out on bail, according to the NCB.

Mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, 4-MMC and 4-methylephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant drug and it is also identified by its slang names like drone, M-CAT, white magic, 'meow meow' and bubble.

The agency sought the support of the citizens to fight drug trafficking, saying people can call on the national narcotics helpline toll free number-1933 to share information about this crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)