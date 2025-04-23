Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23 (PTI) Director General of the National Cadet Corps (DG NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, visited the NCC Directorate (Kerala and Lakshadweep) on Wednesday as part of his five-day visit to Kerala.

Singh held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed ways to strengthen the role and presence of the NCC in the state, an official release said.

He was given a Guard of Honour, by military protocol, at Colachel Stadium in Pangode Military Station by NCC cadets.

The General Officer addressed military officers, instructors, staff, Associate NCC Officers, and cadets from all three wings (Army, Navy, and Air Force) at the Cariappa Auditorium, Pangode Military Station.

He also presented awards to NCC cadets and staff for their exceptional achievements.

The Director General commended NCC Thiruvananthapuram for its high standards in training, motivation, and professional accomplishments, the release added.

Singh will remain in Kerala until April 25.

