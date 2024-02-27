New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday conducted a sealing drive in Connaught Place over non-payment of property tax dues, officials said.

Five to six shops were sealed, with the drive going on till late evening, the officials said.

The drive was carried out in Connaught Place's B, C, D and G blocks.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders' Association, demanded that there should be a uniform tax regime across Delhi.

"The NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) should follow the tax regime of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). Why are there separate tax regimes?" he asked.

He also said the NDMC informed the landlords about the outstanding taxes but never reached out to the tenants, who were caught unawares by the drive.

