New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday unveiled the civic body's 'Summer Action Plan,' outlining measures to ensure efficient water supply, address grievances and prevent waterlogging in the city.

NDMC Vice Chairman said that under the "Summer Action Plan 2025," several initiatives, including new water distribution schemes, additional tankers, pipeline improvements, and continuous water quality monitoring, have been implemented to ensure uninterrupted supply, an official statement of NDMC said.

Chahal assured that no citizen in the NDMC area would face a water crisis, it added.

"To strengthen water distribution, NDMC has coordinated efforts with the Delhi Government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The NDMC area currently serves 18,366 water consumers, including 3,509 commercial connections, 11,846 domestic connections, and 3,011 other types of connections. Water is supplied from four major treatment plants—Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, and Sonia Vihar—receiving approximately 125 million litres per day (MLD) from DJB and 2.08 MLD from tube wells," the statement said.

As part of the action plan, the civic body has decided to increase its fleet of water tankers to meet rising demand and the municipality will hire eight additional tankers and procure 12 new CNG water tankers, including six with a 17-kilolitre (KLD) capacity and six with a 9-KLD capacity.

According to the statement, the existing fleet consists of 10 large tankers with a 9,000-litre capacity, 23 water trolleys with a 5,000-litre capacity, and two tractor-tankers.

Efforts have also been made to improve storage and distribution efficiency by repairing and maintaining 24 underground reservoirs (UGRs) and boosting stations across the NDMC area. Key reservoirs include Kalibari Control Room, Jor Bagh UGR, and Vinay Marg UGR.

In addition, the council is focused on maintaining water quality through regular pipeline cleaning, ammonia level monitoring in Yamuna water, and routine sample testing.

To modernize the water supply network, NDMC has initiated the replacement of old and damaged pipelines, strengthened connections, and enhanced the pipeline infrastructure in coordination with DJB.

"Special attention is being given to water-stressed areas such as Gol Market, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, North Block, South Block, RML Hospital, Mandir Marg, and Connaught Place. A 24x7 reserved water supply has been ensured for Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, while emergency tanker deployment will be available if needed," it reads.

A 24x7 water control room has been set up for quick complaint resolution, allowing citizens to register grievances through a toll-free call centre, control room helpline numbers, WhatsApp, the NDMC 311 mobile app, or direct contact with local officials.

Looking beyond the immediate summer plan, NDMC is also working on long-term water supply projects. The first phase of the 24x7 water supply initiative has been launched in Vinay Marg, where new pipelines and automated distribution systems are being installed at a cost of Rs 1.67 crore. Additionally, a detailed study is being conducted to develop a 25-year Master Plan for NDMC's water supply network.

NDMC is also expanding water access to 34 slum clusters under the "Har Ghar Jal" initiative. The project, undertaken under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, will provide piped water connections to 9,386 households at a cost of Rs 7.15 crore.

Chahal urged citizens to support water conservation efforts, emphasizing that while NDMC is ensuring an uninterrupted supply, responsible water usage remains essential.

