Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, and to mark the special occasion, the duo went on a dreamy family vacation in the snow.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of the trip. The 'Jigra' actor shared a series of adorable pictures and videos featuring Ranbir and their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

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The pictures showcased snow-covered mountains and peaceful surroundings. One image featured a lovely selfie of Alia and Ranbir, while another clip showed the couple enjoying skiing and sharing playful moments in the snow.

The post also included a picture of the two enjoying hot beverages while taking in the scenic view. In another adorable moment, Ranbir was seen spending quality time with Raha as they fed alpacas, making the holiday album even more special.

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Along with the photos, Alia shared a heartfelt caption about the life they have built together. She wrote, "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short... Tu saath hain toh din raat hain."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXGnMFUjCWX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In no time, fans chimed in the comments section with love and anniversary wishes for the couple.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the series *The Railway Men*, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' is set to arrive in theatres on July 10. (ANI)

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