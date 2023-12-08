New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) There is a need to generate demand for electric vehicles and establish a holistic ecosystem, including charging network, for accelerated growth for the sector, Kinetic Green Founder & CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said on Friday.

Motwani, who is also the Chairperson of FICCI EV Committee, also emphasised the importance of electrification in achieving the country's net-zero emission targets.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

Speaking at a Ficci event here, Motwani emphasised the need to make EV prices attractive for consumers, and recognise the importance of putting in place a holistic EV ecosystem, including batteries, cells, minerals, and charging stations.

Kinetic Green is the latest venture of USD 2 billion Firodia Group. The company has presence across battery-operated three-wheelers, scooters, e-cycles, and buggies.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

Panasonic Life Solutions-India & South Asia Chairman Manish Sharma emphasised on the significance of backward integration, harmonising standards, and developing an ecosystem for policies and testing facilities aligned with international standards.

Sharma, who is also the Ficci Electronics and White Goods Committee Chairman, shared success stories from India's electronics sector.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka said India has a lot more ground to cover in manufacturing as its share in global merchandise exports remains less than 2 per cent, with a global ranking of 17.

He underscored the ambitious goal of achieving USD 1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030, encapsulating the aspirations of self-reliance in manufacturing and positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)