New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday said it has partnered with Reliance Jio for its campaign to encourage people to mask up and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The company has launched its 'Face of Hope' initiative, under which the packaging of Nestlé India's popular products will be shown "masked up", and aims to "reach and encourage over 250 million people" via its packs and the digital campaign, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | JioPhone Next Prices To Be Announced Next Week, Here's How You Could Buy It at Just Rs 500.

"The new packaging will constantly remind people about the importance of following basic practices like masking, and encourage their loved ones to do the same for a safe and better tomorrow," it added.

In order to drive further awareness, Nestlé India said it has now also collaborated with Reliance Jio, including encouraging a 'mask up' pledge.

Also Read | Infinion Biopharma Files Draft Papers With SEBI to Mop-Up Funds Through Initial Public Offering.

"On the JioEngage app, there will be in-depth details about this campaign and the procedure for participating. The participants who take the pledge will be provided with an instant reward of 1GB data," the statement said.

Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said, "Through this initiative, we are leveraging the power of our iconic brands — Maggi, Kitkat, Nescafe and Everyday, to spread awareness during these times."

At Nestlé India, he said, "We are committed to playing an active role in India's fight against COVID-19 and understand the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure safety for all."

Reliance Jio President (Sales and Distribution) Sunil Dutt said, "We believe that Nestlé India is doing a commendable job by urging people to 'mask up'. We indeed share the sentiment and are happy to offer the wide reach that we enjoy in the country."

Both Narayanan and Dutt asked people to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe, beginning with wearing a mask and following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)