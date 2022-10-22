Mangaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday inaugurated a new arrival hall area on the lower ground floor for passengers use.

The first passengers who arrived at MIA today joined the airport team to light the auspicious lamp that was followed by cutting the ribbon to mark the occasion, a release from the MIA here said.

Passengers utilised the newly installed travellator to make their way to the arrival hall on the lower ground floor. They also had the option of using the convenient ramp beside it.

The airport has also installed a spacious lift for those passengers who prefer to descend to the arrival hall with their luggage trolleys. The lower ground floor has prepaid taxi counter, smoking lounge, baby care room and washrooms for comfort of passengers.

Dedication of the arrival hall and plaza, spread across 3,531 sq metre, will enhance smooth passenger flow. With this, passenger arrivals will henceforth be handled at the new arrival hall and departures on the ground floor.

This will reduce waiting time for arriving passengers reach the curb side to their respective mode of transport to their destinations. Departing passengers will enter the airport seamlessly from the ground floor, the release said.

