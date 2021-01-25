Coimbatore, Jan 25 (PTI) The city-based Srivaru Motors (SVM) on Monday launched its new electric vehicle (EV) superbike Prana.

The motorcycle is eco-friendly because it is all- electric and is designed aerodynamically to ensure low drag and safety of riders while in sports mode.

The bike has a top speed of 123 km and can reach 0- 60 km/hr under 4 seconds, CEO of the company, Mohanraj Ramaswami said in a press release here.

Once charged, it can go for a distance of 126 km in normal riding conditions, he said.

