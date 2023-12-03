New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to consider a petition and take remedial action regarding an allegation of illegal groundwater extraction by a vehicle washing centre in Mangolpuri.

The petition claimed the vehicle washing centre is not only drawing groundwater but also discharging "toxic water" into drains.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

Despite the centre being sealed in March 2020, it continues to extract groundwater for washing vehicles in violation of environmental norms, it claimed.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, "We find that the issue at the first instance needs to be considered by the member secretary, DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee)."

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

Disposing of the petition, the bench said in a recent order that the DPCC member secretary has to examine the petitioner's grievance and take necessary remedial action, if the allegations are found to be correct.

"Let this exercise be completed within three months," the tribunal said.

It has also sought an action-taken report from the DPCC on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)