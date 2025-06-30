New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday held review meetings with administration in states to expedite preparedness for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, according to an official statement on Monday.

The statement said the meeting aimed to address various issues such as waterlogging, potholes, adequate/additional streetlighting, illegal cuts on the highways, implementation of short-term road safety measures and road signages, etc, along the Kanwar route.

It also asked the administration to ensure clean toilets and public conveniences for the pilgrims, the statement added.

