New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Top officials of NHAI and the Road Transport & Highways Ministry on Wednesday visited the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH 48 to review the pace of maintenance activities.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane took stock of the condition of the highway and directed the contractors engaged by NHAI to complete the work at the earliest, an official statement said.

Dedicated teams of NHAI officials and contractors are working round the clock to improve the condition of the road from Delhi to Dharuhera, it added.

The statement said NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyaya, while reviewing the progress of maintenance works, advised for constructing proper diversions including widening of service roads to ensure smooth traffic movement prior to taking up construction of structures.

The issue of water logging and need for proper drainage for industrial waste of Bhiwadi was also discussed, the statement added.

The repair work and reconstruction in 225 km long Delhi-Jaipur highway has been awarded to three different contractors.

One agency has been engaged for 64 km long Haryana portion and 161 km long Rajasthan portion has been awarded to another agency for faster construction.

According to the statement, a third contract has been awarded for construction of 15 new structures to resolve the frequent issue of traffic congestion on the Highway. The cost of all these works is Rs 913 crores, it added.

