New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Katra Development Authority on Tuesday entered into an agreement for developing an inter-modal station in Katra (Jammu and Kashmir), according to an official statement.

The statement said the inter-modal station is being developed in Katra to improve the experience of pilgrims who travel to the town using various transportation modes to visit Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching on September 19, 2022.

The government is developing inter-modal stations across the country to improve passenger infrastructure through integration of multiple transportation modes, including road, rail and cable car.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)