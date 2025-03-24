Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old Nigerian national was apprehended here for allegedly peddling drugs, and seven grams of cocaine were seized from his possession, police said on Monday.

Based on credible information, police teams nabbed the Nigerian within the limits of Kachiguda Police Station on March 23 while he was waiting to deliver cocaine to a user, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Commissioner's Task Force) YVS Sudheendra said in a release.

He had been operating the drug business from Mumbai and selling narcotics in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway.

