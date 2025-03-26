New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old Nigerian national wanted in a 2021 attempt to murder and rioting case in Dwarka here, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Augustine Ohe Chukwu was absconding for the past four years after being released on bail, he said.

On September 26, 2021, a violent mob, including 50 to 60 Nigerian nationals, gathered at Tarak Hospital in Dwarka More following the death of another Nigerian national.

The mob later moved towards Mohan Garden police station, vandalised property and attacked police personnel using bricks, rods and sticks. The police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the rioters. Three police personnel were seriously injured in the attack, he said.

A case was registered under IPC sections related to attempt to murder, rioting, and assault on public servants, along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act. While 53 rioters were arrested, over 25 accused, including Chukwu, remained absconding.

As part of a crackdown on foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, police developed intelligence on Chukwu's whereabouts in Dwarka. They launched a surveillance operation and arrested him, he said.

Following verification of his absconding status, Chukwu was arrested under Section 35(1)(c) (arrest without warrant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to judicial custody.

Officials said Chukwu had been living in Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar, for the past six years. Further investigation is underway to identify any associates and track other absconding accused in the case.

