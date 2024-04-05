New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Nippon Paint on Friday said it has forayed into automotive body and paint repair service with a pilot project in India, which could be taken to its other global markets.

The company launched its consumer facing automotive body and paint repair service brand, Mastercraft, with the first facility at Gurugram that has a capacity to repair around 2,500 cars annually.

"This is a global project. We are starting in India as a pilot. We are looking more at quality now and depending on the journey here and customers' response, we would decide in the next three to six months on further expansion in India and other global markets," Nippon Paint India, Director and President (Automotive Refinishes), Sharad Malhotra told PTI.

When asked about the investments planned, he said being at a pilot stage it is not a "budget expense" but a facility like this in Gurugram that could need Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore to set up.

Mastercraft will offer a range of services, including same-day delivery of small repairs, expert body work and painting, transformative full body paint, including colour enhancement services, advanced paint protection with ceramic and graphene coating, artisanal detailing for both interior and exterior, paint protection film (PPF) installation and anti-rust coating.

Malhotra said the launch of Mastercraft underscores the company's "commitment to the Indian market to provide efficient and green automotive aftermarket paint solutions".

Nippon Paint said it plans to introduce Mastercraft stores in various parts of the country as well as in overseas markets, expanding its network as well as services on offer through its extensive network of partners and franchises.

