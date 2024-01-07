Raipur, Jan 7 (PTI) The 19th Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress (CYSC) 2024 will be jointly conducted by the National Institute of Technology, Raipur, and the Chhattisgarh Council of Science and Technology between February 26 and 27, an official said on Sunday.

The main objective of CYSC is to make available a platform for the budding scientists and researchers in the state to showcase their contribution to the scientific community, he said.

"The CYSC is inviting research papers from researchers affiliated with various institutions and other organizations in Chhattisgarh by January 31 from 20 disciplines of science, technology and engineering," he added.

