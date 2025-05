New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, on Monday launched a full-service marketing and employer branding firm -- BrandPipal -- with a revenue target of USD 25 million in the next five years.

This marks NLB Services' foray beyond its talent and workforce solutions into the high-growth Martech (marketing technology) and branding ecosystem, driven by the evolving needs of its global clientele.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

BrandPipal will operate as a standalone business unit offering integrated marketing services across global capability centres (GCC), business-to-business (B2B) enterprises, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and technology startups among others.

"The launch of BrandPipal is a reflection of our long-term vision to evolve as a full-spectrum business solutions partner. As GenAI and automation reshape the business landscape, there's a growing need to combine data-backed decision-making with creative storytelling. BrandPipal will enable our clients to lead with purpose, differentiate meaningfully, and build scalable, authentic brands," NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Led by Co-Founder Ashima Kakar, who also serves as Head of Marketing at NLB Services, BrandPipal is backed by a core team of over 75 marketing professionals -- with plans to significantly scale its capabilities over the coming years.

"Today, marketing is one of the critical domains with the onus of blending the right amount of technology and human prowess. At BrandPipal, our mission is to leverage this blend from our years of industry experience and help companies tell their true story, gain new markets, attract the right talent, build profitably and help create engaged workplaces where people want to stay and grow," says Ashima Kakar, Co-founder, BrandPipal.

BrandPipal plans to tap into 1800+ existing, and 400 upcoming GCCs opportunities, B2B Enterprises, MSMEs in North America and LATAM region, and other key markets.

The business will cater to sector-specific needs, including go-to-marketing strategy, employer branding, performance marketing, online reputation management, influencer marketing, and creative and visual design solutions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)