New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Monday reported a 25.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 229.88 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 compared to Rs 183.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated income of the company during October-December period increased to Rs 2,845.08 crore from Rs 2,623.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, NLC India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Jio Platforms to Invest US $200 Million in AI Driven Lock Screen Platform Glance.

The company said that consolidated power generation during nine months ended December 31, 2021, is 21,740 MU as against 17,604 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 23.49 per cent.

The company has achieved PLF of 70.20 per cent for nine months ended December 31, 2021 as against the national average of 57.16 per cent.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)