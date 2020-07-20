New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Monday said that it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.

"NLC India Ltd has issued and allotted 10,000 nos of commercial paper of face value of Rs 5,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore in favour of ICICI Prudential Liquid Fund on July 20, 2020," the PSU said in a filing to BSE.

NLC India Ltd is a navratna public enterprise under the Ministry of Coal.

