New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 650 crore by issuing commercial paper.

"We wish to inform that 13,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 650 crore have been issued and allotted on May 5, 2021," the company said in a filing to BSE.

NLC India, a 'Navratna' company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.

