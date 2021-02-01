New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Monday said its iron ore production remained almost flat at 25.66 million tonne (MT) between April 2020 and January 2021.

The company had produced 25.89 MT iron ore during the corresponding period a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

NMDC's total iron ore sales during April-January FY21 also remained flat at 26.01 MT, compared with 26.0 MT in the year-ago period.

In January, the company produced 3.86 MT mineral, higher from 3.31 MT in the year-ago month.

Its sales during the month also increased to 3.74 MT, from 2.96 MT in January 2020.

NMDC, under the administrative control of the steel ministry, is the country's largest iron ore miner, currently producing about 35 million tonne of iron ore annually from three fully mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, it is also involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum. HRS hrs

