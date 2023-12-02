Noida, Dec 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from a fake call centre in Noida for allegedly duping people on the pretext of facilitating bank loan or reviving lapsed insurance policies, police said on Saturday.

The two were operating from the facility located in the city's Sector 2 under Phase 2 police station area and arrested on Friday, an officer said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

They have been identified as Roshan Kumar, 31, and Sumant Kumar, 40.

"The two would call up citizens using a database. They lured those in need of loan from bank or those seeking revival of lapsed insurance policies or return of money on lapsed policies," Additional DCP Noida Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

"Once a gullible person showed interest, they would ask them for money on the pretext of file charge or processing charge, etc and then go inaccessible," Avasthy said.

He said six phones, 24 calling sheets and Rs 500 in cash were seized from their possession, police said.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 419 and 420 and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the accused have been remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)